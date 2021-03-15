Authorities search for woman charged in 2019 death of former Marine

Jeannine Willard | Courtesy of Albuquerque Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for a woman charged in the murder of a former Marine. Investigators linked Francisco Gomez, and his girlfriend Jeannine Willard, to the 2019 murder of Matthew Gurule after they say the two used Gurule’s credit cards.

Willard later told investigators that they saw Gurule parked on the Mesa in Belen when Gomez robbed then killed him. Willard was supposed to appear in court last Thursday for a plea hearing but didn’t show up. Crime Stoppers say Willard is 5’05” tall, 145 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP, and anonymous videos and/or photos can be submitted at P3tips.com/531.