Authorities search for tips after female carjacked at gunpoint

Two suspects identified by authorities as being involved in a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque on July 27, 2020. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information after a female was carjacked at gunpoint. Crime Stoppers reports that on July 27, 2020, Albuquerque Police were dispatched to the intersection of Zuni Rd. and Wyoming Blvd.

Authorities say the victim was approached by two unknown males while outside her vehicle. The first male was described as white or Hispanic, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, and was wearing a wife-beater, hat and a Dallas Cowboys face mask.

Crime Stoppers says the male demanded the victim’s car keys. A second male who is said to have been wearing a white t-shirt then grabbed and held the victim while striking her on the side of her face with a firearm.

The two suspects then took off with the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information on who these two individuals are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP, submit an online tip at P3tips.com/531, or download the P3Tips mobile app.