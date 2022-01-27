ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who robbed a Postal Service letter carrier. The Postal Inspection Service says it happened near Louisiana Blvd. and Copper Ave.

The robbery happened on January 18 at about 10 a.m. The service says suspects were driving a black Dodge Charger and were armed with handguns during the robbery. They are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.