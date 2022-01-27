ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who robbed a Postal Service letter carrier. The Postal Inspection Service says it happened near Louisiana Blvd. and Copper Ave.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 27 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Open casting call announced for Universal Pictures movie filmed in Los Alamos
- Crime: Police confront teen charged with tossing baby
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Omicron is sweeping across New Mexico
The robbery happened on January 18 at about 10 a.m. The service says suspects were driving a black Dodge Charger and were armed with handguns during the robbery. They are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.