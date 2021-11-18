Authorities search for suspects in Albuquerque auto burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the community for information after a duo burglarized a vehicle in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that on October 23, 2021, Albuquerque police responded to a car burglary on Pennsylvania St.
Authorities say the victim’s credit and debit cards were taken in addition to other items. A male and female captured on surveillance were seen using the victim’s cards at a local gas station and fast-food restaurant.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505)843-STOP. You can also submit video and photos anonymously at p3tips.com/531.