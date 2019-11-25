Authorities search for suspect vehicle in connection to Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that is believed to be connected to a homicide that took place last week.

Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers has released photos of a suspect vehicle that appears to be a light-colored 2000 to 2005 Jeep Cherokee or Laredo. The suspect vehicle is believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a woman that took place in her driveway in northwest Albuquerque on the morning of November 19, 2019.

In one of the photographs, the vehicle appears to have a replacement front passenger quarter panel that is not the same color as the rest of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or to submit anonymous tips through P3tips.com

(courtesy Crime Stoppers)

(courtesy Crime Stoppers)