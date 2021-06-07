Authorities search for suspect seen using stolen bank card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect who is accused of using an individual’s stolen card and making unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s bank account. Crime Stoppers reports that on May 6, 2021, a wallet was stolen out of an individual’s purse at the Target store located at 2120 Louisiana.

Authorities say a woman caught on camera was seen using the victim’s stolen card at the Target location. The woman then reportedly went to the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart located at 2701 Carlisle and withdrew over $1,000 from the victim’s bank account.

The woman is then accused of going to another First Convenience Bank and withdrawing an additional $500. Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or any information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). You can also anonymously submit videos and photos online at p3tips.com/531.