Authorities search for persons of interest in connection to fire at Albuquerque Dollar General

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is searching for two persons of interest related to a fire that took place on January 12, 2021, at the Dollar General located at 2001 2nd Street NW. According to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, a female was seen wearing what appears to be a black Adidas jacket, black jeans, and black Vans shoes.

A male was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike shoes, and a gray hat. Authorities say the pair were seen carrying multiple bags and are possibly homeless.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made online at p3tips.com/531.

Images show the two persons of interest related to a fire at a northwest Albuquerque Dollar General on January 12, 2021. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

