Authorities search for man accused of theft, stabbing loss prevention employee

Authorities say this male was seen taking two bottles of alcohol from an Albuquerque grocery store before stabbing a loss prevention employee. (images courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is searching for an unknown male who is accused of stealing from an Albuquerque grocery store and stabbing an employee. According to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, on December 5, 2020, a male reportedly took two bottles of alcohol from the Albertson Grocery Store on Lomas and Juan Tabo.

Authorities say the male was seen by loss prevention concealing the two bottles of alcohol in the pockets of his sweatshirt and then started to walk out of the store passing all points of sale and not attempting to pay for the merchandise. Crime Stoppers reports the male was confronted by a loss prevention officer at the exit door when then male allegedly pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the employee.

The loss prevention officer is said to have sustained a small laceration on his stomach. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-813-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.