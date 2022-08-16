ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest for 48-year-old Ryan Callahan, who is accused of manufacturing child pornography. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Callahan is accused of taking photos of a child and uploading them to google.

BCSO says there was also evidence of sexual assault. Google alerted authorities of the images and authorities seized his cell phone and computer. Callahan now faces several charges including child exploitation and rape charges. BCSO says they are searching for Callahan. They say he is known to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who see’s him is asked to call 911.