Authorities search for man accused of robbing Los Lunas credit union

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- The FBI and the Los Lunas Police Department are looking for a man accused of robbing a Los Lunas credit union branch on Tuesday.

The robbery took place around 4:20 p.m. at the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union. Police say the suspect was male with a medium build, brown hair, and about five-feet eight-inches tall.

The man was also wearing glasses, a black hat, a tan sweater, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. The suspect entered the credit union and demanded the teller give him money and threatened to harm them if they did not cooperate.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over who then fled from the scene. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, the Los Lunas Police Department at 505-839-5646 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online to the FBI. The FBI reminds the public that bank robbery can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The use of a dangerous weapon during a bank robbery can result in a prison term of up to 25 years.