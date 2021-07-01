Authorities search for male in connection to Cottonwood shoplifting incident

Authorities report this unknown male grabbed a gold chain from a Cottonwood Mall kiosk on May 25, 2021. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an unknown individual connected to a shoplifting incident. Crime Stoppers reports the Albuquerque Police Department responded to Cottonwood Mall regarding shoplifting on May 25, 2021.

Authorities say an unknown male grabbed a gold chain from a kiosk and fled through the mall on foot into the parking lot. He was seen getting into a white Saturn.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.