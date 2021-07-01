Authorities search for male in connection to Cottonwood shoplifting incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities report this unknown male grabbed a gold chain from a Cottonwood Mall kiosk on May 25, 2021. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an unknown individual connected to a shoplifting incident. Crime Stoppers reports the Albuquerque Police Department responded to Cottonwood Mall regarding shoplifting on May 25, 2021.

Authorities say an unknown male grabbed a gold chain from a kiosk and fled through the mall on foot into the parking lot. He was seen getting into a white Saturn.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.

Authorities report this unknown male grabbed a gold chain from a Cottonwood Mall kiosk on May 25, 2021. (images courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES