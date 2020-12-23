Authorities search for information in Albuquerque hit and run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for information in a hit and run that took place last month. Crime Stoppers reports that around 9 p.m. on November 21, 2020, a pedestrian was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Central just west of Eubank.

A witness stated that a dark colored Honda was possibly involved. Authorities report that officers were able to trace a car part at the scene to a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord.

Police say the vehicle in question should have some front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

Latest Crime News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery