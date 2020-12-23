Authorities search for information in Albuquerque hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for information in a hit and run that took place last month. Crime Stoppers reports that around 9 p.m. on November 21, 2020, a pedestrian was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Central just west of Eubank.

A witness stated that a dark colored Honda was possibly involved. Authorities report that officers were able to trace a car part at the scene to a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord.

Police say the vehicle in question should have some front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

