Authorities search for information in 2018 fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for leads in a fatal shooting that took place in 2018. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that around 2:27 p.m. on December 16, 2018, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to the area of Central Ave. and Dorado in reference to a female who had been shot.

The female was later identified as 41-year-old Donalda “Mia” Shortman. According to authorities, a caller stated they saw an African American adult male who was about 30-years-old, was five-feet-eight-inches tall, wearing a black hat, black shirt, and baggy blue jeans running southbound on Dorado just after the caller heard a gunshot.

Shortman was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound and later died due to her injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

