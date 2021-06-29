Authorities search for information after fatal hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the southeast part of the city. Authorities report at 8:45 p.m. on June 23, 2021, police were dispatched to the intersection of Louisiana Blvd. and Trumbull Rd. regarding a traffic crash.

Crime Stoppers states the crash involved a dark black or gray sedan and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was reported to be struck by the vehicle and the vehicle didn’t stop to render aid or report the incident.

Authorities say the pedestrian was transported for injuries sustained during the crash but died as a result of his injuries shortly after being transported. The dark colored vehicle involved in the crash continued southbound on Louisiana from Trumbull after the crash and authorities say the vehicle appears to have heavy front end damage directly in the center of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.