Authorities search for bank robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Eubank. Police say around 10 a.m. on Monday, the suspect showed up to the Chase Bank and showed the teller a handgun, and got away with cash.

The FBI says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, heavyset, approximately 40 years old, and about 5’6″ tall. He wore a black baseball cap with the letter “D” on the front, with a new-era Los Angeles Dodgers script logo, a black face mask, a brown hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300.