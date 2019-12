ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for an armed fast food robber.

On October 22, 2019, around 9:30 a.m. authorities report that an unknown male entered a Subway restaurant on 4th Street and Alameda and demanded money while pointing a black 9 mm handgun at the clerk.

The suspect then fled the area on foot. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.