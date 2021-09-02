Authorities recover 16 stolen vehicles at chop shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it recovered more than a dozen stolen cars at a chop shop last week. They say deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle when they were led to the property; they found 16 stolen vehicles in all.

Eleven of them were stolen from Albuquerque, three from Bernalillo County, one from the Isleta Pueblo and one from the Jicarilla Apache reservation. BCSO has not released the address of the chop shop or said if they made any arrests. BCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

