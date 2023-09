TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Torrance County are on the lookout for a murder suspect. Deputies say 48-year-old Steven Banda stabbed Karl Fitzsimmons to death late Sunday night, September 3, near Moriarty and then fled.

According to the arrest warrant, a deputy got a witness to call Banda, and the deputy overheard him say that Fitzsimmons either had killed or had tried to kill Banda’s three-year-old daughter. Banda is now charged with an open count of murder.