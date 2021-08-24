Authorities looking for man who robbed NE Albuquerque bank

Authorities looking for man who robbed bank in Walmart Supercenter on August 24, 2021. | Image courtesy FBI Albuquerque Division

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday. The FBI says the suspect approached tellers at the First Convenience Bank and showed a handgun in his waistband and demanded money shortly before 6 p.m.

FBI officials say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s to 40s, approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds. They say the suspect wore a dark face mask, light-colored baseball cap with a Zia symbol, gray sweatshirt with the Champion logo, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The FBI says anyone with information can call 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

