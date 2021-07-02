Authorities look to identify individuals in connection to June homicide

Authorities are looking to identify the following individuals in connection to a June 20, 2021 homicide.(image courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying several individuals in connection to a June homicide in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that on June 20, 2021, around 8:40 p.m., Raymond Ortiz Jr. was the victim of a homicide in the area of Chico Road and Pennsylvania St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit at 505-924-6022 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.