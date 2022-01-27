ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An early morning break-in at an Albuquerque gun store ended up being a lot more smash and a lot less grab. Belinda Gallegos, the owner of ABQ Guns, says someone backed a water tanker truck right into her store near Coors and Montano just before 3 a.m. Thursday and got inside.

She says the would-be thief came up empty though because they lock up every gun each night. Still, there was a huge mess left behind. “I mean it’s just very frustrating and just… I’m angry because this is a lot of damage and for what? Nothing, they got absolutely nothing,” said Gallegos.

She says the suspect tried to get out the back by firing his gun at the door nine times. She says an armed security guard was dangerously close to confronting the guy. Gallegos says the water truck had been reported stolen and many have been involved in a similar incident at another nearby business. She says they’re waiting for insurance so they’re not sure when they can reopen. The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating. KRQE News 13 reached out to APD for more information but did not hear back.