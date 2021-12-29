Authorities investigate 2 bank robberies within hours of each other

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Authorities are searching for the suspects in two separate bank robberies. Police were first called to the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union on Juan Tabo around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The second happened at the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors at around 3 p.m. In both robberies, the suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash.

In the first robbery, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build. The FBI says the suspect wore a black beanie, black neck gaiter, white shirt, dark green hooded jacket, black gloves, ripped blue jeans, and black shoes.

In the second robbery, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2″ tall, with a thin build. He wore a gray beanie, a white surgical face mask, a dark jacket, a yellow glove on his right hand and a black one on his left, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Suspect in Bank of Albuquerque robbery.

