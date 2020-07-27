Authorities ask the public for information after motorcyclists are shot at

The incident happened on northbound I-25 between Alameda and Tramway. (image courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking for any information the public may have regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Authorities say around 5:20 p.m. on northbound I-25 between Alameda and Tramway, a group of motorcyclists was shot at about six to seven times.

One of the motorcyclists was struck in the back. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or to submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

