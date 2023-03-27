ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities arrested 34-year-old Samantha Shull Friday in Roswell. Shull is accused in the murder of Mario Delgado Jr. in Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque Police, Jeffrey Contreras, 27, and Shull, set up Delgado to rob him in the 8600 block of Zuni Road on February 10, 2021. Shull is accused of getting ahold of Delgado and he gave her his address. Authorities said the duo went to Delgado’s home, and Shull went inside. After that, Contreras is said to have knocked on the door and demanded money at gunpoint when Delgado answered. Shull reportedly claimed Contreras shot at Delgado about three times, and they fled.

Law enforcement learned Shull was in Roswell and that she had painted her car a different color to try and hide it. They say Shull fled from law enforcement when they tried pulling her over and during the pursuit, Shull allegedly hit a law enforcement vehicle intentionally. After hitting another vehicle, Shull was taken into custody. She faces charges for the earlier incident in Albuquerque and additional charges related to fleeing law enforcement in Roswell.