Authorities arrest man accused of killing neighbor near Albuquerque park

Authorities have arrested the man accused of killing his neighbor near an Albuquerque park last week.

Phillip Sedillo was arrested Tuesday at 9 p.m and was booked around midnight after a warrant had been put out for his arrest.

Police say Annamarie Charrette was sitting with another man in a dirt lot using a WiFi hotspot near 4H Park on Menaul near Indian School on June 18. That’s when Phillip Sedillo allegedly confronted the pair for no apparent reason.

According to the arrest warrant, Sedillo asked Charrette who she was with that night then allegedly opened fire, killing Charrette and injuring the witness.

The male witness identified Sedillo as the shooter.

Both Charrette and Sedillo live just down the street from the park and according to court documents, Sedillo has a history of violent disputes with his neighbors.

He was arrested last year for pulling out a knife and threatening to stab another neighbor.

He also made comments that he was going to kill “them” when he got out of jail.

The district attorney’s office says there was not enough evidence in this case which resulted in it being dismissed last summer.

Wednesday, Sedillo faced a judge, but prosecutors are asking he stay locked up until trial, so the case was transferred to District Court.

He is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated battery.