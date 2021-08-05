Authorities arrest double murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies have arrested the man accused of a double murder in the South Valley. Manuel Perez is charged with the shooting in April. Deputies found a crashed BMW near Coors and Arenal with Anthony Vigil and Ali Riyad Assad dead inside.

Related Coverage

Investigators say they used cell phone data to place Perez near the intersection at the time of the shooting. They say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute involving a gun sale. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Perez is one of the multiple suspects involved in the incident, and they’re still seeking the public’s assistance for any additional information. They say if you have any information, to contact Detective Carroll at 505-263-5617 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.