August trial set for airman charged in killing of Farmington woman

by: Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the kidnapping and death of a Sunday school teacher is set to begin next year.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of Sasha Krause, 27. The Mennonite woman disappeared from her church community outside Farmington, New Mexico, in January as she was gathering material for a Sunday school class.

Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff.

Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in her death. A three-week trial is scheduled to start in August, according to the Arizona Daily Sun.

Gooch is being held at the Coconino County jail in Flagstaff on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Gooch grew up in a Mennonite family in Wisconsin and told authorities he joined the military to escape a difficult, sheltered and restricted life.

Authorities have not said what they believe might have led Gooch to Krause.

