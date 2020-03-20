Attorneys seek another delay in Malcolm Torres trial

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Malcolm Torres accusing of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter is being delayed again.

Renezmae Calzada’s body was found in the Rio Grande near Espanola in September. According to court documents, both sides are seeking a delay saying they’re still waiting for the final autopsy report and forensic analysis of the evidence.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞