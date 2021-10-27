Attorneys for Fabian Gonzales ask judge to exclude certain witnesses from trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales, the suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 10-year-old Victoria Martens is fighting to exclude witnesses from his upcoming trial. Gonzales is charged with child abuse in connection with Victoria’s death in 2016 for failing to protect her.

Gonzales was initially charged with the actual murder but that changed as new evidence came forward. On Wednesday, Gonzales. attorneys argue some of those witnesses are no longer relevant.

They’re also asking to add some new witnesses on their behalf including a DNA expert who the District Attorney objects to, claiming they’re not qualified. “Why would the FBI have these guidelines if they weren’t important if anyone could just understand statistics and look at this stuff,” asked Assistant District Attorney Greer Rose.

Gonzales’ trial is scheduled to start on January 3. Marten’s mother Michelle Martens, and Gonzales’ cousin Jessica Kelley have already pleaded to their roles in the murder.