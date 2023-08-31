GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against a Gallup car dealership for what victims call “deceptive business practices.” The lawsuit alleges that CARite of Gallup used trade-in schemes to get consumers to trade in vehicles, promising they would pay off the balance of the customers’ car loans – which never happened.

The AG’s office received several complaints, saying victims were left with thousands of dollars of debt and a major drop in their credit scores. Torrez is asking the court to restrain the business to ensure the alleged schemes do not happen again.