NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The elementary school teacher convicted of raping students for years may be behind bars, but the state attorney general says more needs to be done to protect kids. Gary Gregor is serving nearly 200 years in prison for crimes between 2003 and 2009 in Santa Fe and Espanola.

But it took decades for the victims to get justice in part because after accusations arose in Santa Fe, Gregor was simply fired, police never notified, he was then hired in Espanola where more assault took place.

“New Mexico for over a decade, New Mexico schools favored the teacher employee rights over the rights and safety interests of students, so for years people spoke up but the school districts did nothing to get rid of Gary Gregory they just kept moving him from district to district,” New Mexico DA Hector Balderas said.

AG Balderas says school districts should make sure to share any information with other districts if a teacher tries to move after an accusation. He also says lessons learned while prosecuting Gregor will ensure predators are caught quicker.

“One is that we need to do a better job training teachers to report in a timely manner, secondly the other thing we learned from Gary Gregor was law enforcement wasn’t properly equipped to investigate these types of suspicious sexual predators,” Balderas said.

Balderas says they will continue to prosecute if any more victims come forward.