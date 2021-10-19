Attorney for Cedar Crest stepfather asks to throw computer search out of trial

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for a stepfather from Cedar Crest, accused of starving his children are trying to keep a search of his computer out of evidence. A hearing was held on Tuesday morning after Aaron Brooks‘ attorney alleged a search warrant did not authorize electronic searches.

The search was conducted after Brooks and his wife, Damie were arrested last year. Deputies say her 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son looked malnourished.

According to the school staff, the children were so hungry they would eat out of the trash at school. During Tuesday’s hearing, Brooks’ attorney said the investigator also made potentially conflicting statements.

He says she wrote in an affidavit that she saw pornography on the computer which they dispute. They are requesting prosecutors turn over her notes.

The judge is making a decision on whether the search will be presented at Brooks’ trial which is scheduled for November.