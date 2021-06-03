ATM stolen from Nusenda Credit Union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials from Nusenda Credit Union say that an ATM was stolen early Thursday morning from its Nusenda Credit Union South Eubank Branch located at 401 Eubank Blvd. Images from the break-in show significant damage as a part of a wall appears to have been ripped out. Though the building was damaged, no one was injured.

Story continues below

Stolen ATM at Nusenda Credit Union on Eubank in Albuquerque, NM June 3, 2021 / COURTESY BARRY COLE

The Albuquerque Police Department and FBI are currently investigating; there are no further details at this time. Nusenda Credit Union says the South Eubank branch is temporarily closed, but nearby Juan Tabo, Uptown, and University branches are open.