ATF at the scene of Motel 6 in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a bust Wednesday night at the Motel 6 on Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25. There was a massive law enforcement presence earlier Wednesday evening, where the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was in charge of the investigation with help from the Albuquerque Police Department.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught at least half a dozen people handcuffed outside the motel. A handful of protesters also gathered on the other side of the fence calling on federal agents to leave Albuquerque.

