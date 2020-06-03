ATF offers up to $10K reward for information in Albuquerque gun store burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for stealing firearms from JC Firearms located at 207 Old Coors Road SW in Albuquerque. Around 2:34 a.m. on June 1, unknown subjects burglarized the store stealing 115 handguns and pistols, and 35 rifles and long guns of various models and calibers.

The Albuquerque Police Department and ATF are investigating the crime. ATF is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information in the crime as part of a national initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involved the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms stores.

“ATF works closeely with members of the fireearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Gabriel Pinon. “This crime is a top priority for ATF and we stand committed along with the Albuquerque Police Department to recovering these stolen firearms and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website. Anonymous tips can be made online.