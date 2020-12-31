Artesia woman is carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman took to Facebook to warn everyone in her town there’s a scary criminal on the loose. She posted a video of the carwash carjacking and now is speaking about her frightening ordeal. “The whole time I was thinking this was crazy. This doesn’t happen in this town; it happens on Grand Theft Auto and not in public,” said the victim.

On Saturday evening, around 7:30 p.m., the Artesia woman who wants to remain anonymous said she had just closed up the carwash where she worked when a man wearing a mask approached her. She said at first she thought it was a prank or just another person with a mask because of the pandemic. However, when he pulled out a gun, she knew it was not a joke.

She refused to hand the man anything even after he pointed a gun at her. He first asked for her purse and then her keys. Finally, she decided her new car was not worth her life, so she handed over the keys.

The woman said she watched him speed off in her car, but then quickly ran to a near Allsups and called 911. Artesia Police found the car only six blocks from the carwash undamaged. Now, police want to catch the carjacker before he strikes again. “Obviously if this person is willing to do this at a business they are willing to do that in other areas of town,” said Beth Hahn with the Artesia Police Department.

