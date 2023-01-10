ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time.

At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. The girl says the abuse stopped when she ran away in May 2019.

Estrada was arrested Monday and charged with child sexual exploitation and conspiracy. Clements was arrested in 2020 and is set to go to trial next month.