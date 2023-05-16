ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge will decide Tuesday, if 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo will be held behind bars while awaiting trial. Trevizo is accused of leaving her newborn baby in a hospital bathroom trashcan, where the baby died.

Investigators say Trevizo went to the emergency room in January for back pain and was told she was pregnant. While at the hospital, staff say she locked herself in the bathroom. They say she gave birth to a baby boy in the bathroom, tied him up in a trash bag and hid him underneath the trash in trashcan. Officials say by the time the boy was found, he had died from lack of oxygen.

Trevizo is charged with first-degree murder. Her detention hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.