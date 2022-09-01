ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Artesia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to crack down on vandalism. Police say over the last two years, there has been more than $30,000 in damages to the city’s “First Street Greenway Project.”

Courtesy Artesia Police Department

The project features more than 350 trees that were planted as an entry point to downtown Artesia. The project was made possible by a combination of private donations and public grants and is maintained by Artesia MainStreet and the City of Artesia.

Over the last two years, vandals have not only destroyed trees, but also cut fences, stolen drip lines, and more. Citizens are encouraged to call the police when they see suspicious activity.