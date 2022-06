ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- There was a violent armed robbery at the Allsups at 800 South 1st Street in Artesia. Police say 18-year-old Audien Cazares robbed that Allsups and the manager followed him as he fled. That’s when the manager says Cazares started shooting at him. The manager wasn’t hit but a nearby home was.

Police say Cazares then tried to carjack a driver. He was unsuccessful and continued to flee. Officers chased him through a neighborhood and caught him. He’s facing 24 charges.