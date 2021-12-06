Artesia man receives prison sentence for 2020 fatal shooting

Crime

Dominic James Wade (courtesy Eddy County Sheriff’s Office)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in a 2020 homicide. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports Dominic James Wade was sentenced to six years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections on Nov. 30.

ECSO states that on June 2, 2020 deputies were dispatched to the Artesia General Hospital regarding a male who had been shot. After arriving, deputies learned that the male, later identified as 28-year-old Alonso Valdez had died.

Deputies determined the shooting took place on Crystal Drive in Artesia. Authorities responded to the address and following an investigation, 18-year-old Dominic James Wade was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

