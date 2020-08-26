Artesia man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Jeremiah I. Saiz (Eddy County Sheriff’s Office)

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man charged with the sexual exploitation of children. On August 11, 2020, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Suppression Unit and the FBI executed a search warrant on the 1000 block of West Missouri Ave. and as a result, issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jeremiah I. Saiz.

Saiz has been charged with five counts of distribution of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of sexual exploitation of children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. On Monday, August 24, Saiz was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center.

