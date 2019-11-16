Arsonist caught on Albuquerque family’s home surveillance cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family said they were targeted by a complete stranger. Now, they hope someone will recognize the man who was caught on camera torching their house.

An Albuquerque family woke up to a giant burn mark on their home near Coors and Fortuna a week ago.

“It’s scary, the world has come to a place that is so sad,” said neighbor Kathy Thomas.

To find out what happened, they checked their home surveillance cameras and saw a man pouring what appeared to be gasoline on their truck and house, then lighting their home on fire.

“It’s like, wow, I can’t believe somebody would do that,” said Thomas. “That’s so dangerous.”

The family declined to go on camera, but said they have no idea who this man is.

“And thank God they had video so they could see the person,” said Thomas.

They say they believe it was a random attack, something that has made the neighbors uneasy.

KRQE News 13 asked neighbors how they feel knowing the attack could’ve been on their home.

“Oh that’s very scary,” said Thomas. “Very, very scary.”

“Scale from one to ten, it will be like a ten,” said neighbor Johnny Garcia.

Now, the family wants answers; desperate for help in trying to figure out who this man is and why he did it.

As for neighbors, they have their own message for the arsonist.

“I hope you get caught,” said Garcia.

“Man, you really need to think about what you’re doing and eventually you will get caught because there’s cameras everywhere,” said Thomas. “You never know who’s watching.”

There was only minor damage to the house and luckily no one was hurt. The family is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue couldn’t release any more details because it is an ongoing investigation.