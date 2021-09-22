Arson suspect to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The homeless man accused of a string of arson will stay locked up until trial. Police say John Ferguson set at least four fires around Old Town last week including one at the old Cafe Laurel.

Court documents state Ferguson has been spotted at several other fires near the bosque in recent months. In a detention hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors say Ferguson is still a danger to the public but his defense argued Ferguson has a history of complying with his conditions of release and says the court’s new 24/7 monitoring of defendants on ankle bracelets will help.

In response, the prosecution argued there are no conditions of release that would keep the community safe. The judge agreed with the state and granted pre-trial detention.