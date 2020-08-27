Arson investigators seeking leads in apartment building fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arson investigators are looking for tips on who might have burned down a three-story Albuquerque apartment building. The fire happened on the morning of June 28 at Central and Atrisco where, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Courtesy of APD

Someone in a gold, four-door Toyota Camry was in the area just before the fire. Police say the license plate on the vehicle is not registered to the vehicle in the photo. If you know who the person is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-832-STOP or you can submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

