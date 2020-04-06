Arrest warrants issued for March 14 shooting

Crime

by: KRQE MEDIA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for two more men suspected in a deadly shooting last month.

Police issued arrest warrants for 19-year-olds Rudy Orozco and Alex Vallejos. Both are charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery for the March 14 shooting near Coal and Broadway.

Eighteen-year-old Jeffrey Baca was killed and three others were wounded in the shooting. Police have already arrested Anthony Lopez and Nathaniel Hernandez for the murder.

