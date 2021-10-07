Arrest warrant out for man accused of kidnapping, raping a woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman. The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman was walking on 8th and Central when a man later identified as Daniel Lopez drove by.

Police said he told her to get in the car, she refused. When Lopez drove back around, they say he got out of the van and began chasing her. The woman told police he then knocked her out and she woke up in a barbershop. Police say he sexually attacked her. She was able to escape by kicking Lopez.

Police say she grabbed one of his business cards on the way out. The woman called the police. Police are now searching for Lopez, who is facing charges of rape, kidnapping and aggravated battery.