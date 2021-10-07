Arrest warrant out for man accused of kidnapping, raping a woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman. The Albuquerque Police Department says a woman was walking on 8th and Central when a man later identified as Daniel Lopez drove by.

Story continues below:

Police said he told her to get in the car, she refused. When Lopez drove back around, they say he got out of the van and began chasing her. The woman told police he then knocked her out and she woke up in a barbershop. Police say he sexually attacked her. She was able to escape by kicking Lopez.

Police say she grabbed one of his business cards on the way out. The woman called the police. Police are now searching for Lopez, who is facing charges of rape, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES