Arrest warrant issued for suspected car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for a suspected car thief who keeps getting out of jail. Jennifer Christensen is best known for an incident in 2016 where she nearly hit several firefighters at Station 9 while trying to take off in a stolen truck.

She at one point rammed the vehicle into a chief’s vehicle. At that time, Christensen was wanted on six felony warrants, all drug and theft-related.

After getting a reduced sentence she was caught in 2019 on two occasions in a stolen vehicle. In the latest incident, police chased her all the way to Tijeras. Christensen has a court hearing in that case this week and failed to show so she is once again wanted.