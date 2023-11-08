ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new arrest warrant has been issued in connection to the murder of Jada Gonzales last year. Julian Prieb, 19, is now facing one charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Prieb was with several friends at the underage drinking party in northwest Albuquerque last December. Police said they fired shots at the home after they were thrown out of the party. Gonzales was hit and killed.

At least three other people have been charged in the case. Police say cell phone video from inside the car shows Jesse Parra was driving the car while Isaiah Espinosa fired the gun. Police said Cruz Medina and Prieb were also in the car.