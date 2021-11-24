Arrest warrant issued for Santa Fe road rage suspect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - As New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin gets his team ready for the final game of the season, reports circulate that Saturday's game against the University of Massachusetts will be his last. Footballscoop.com is reporting that not only will it be Martin's last game as an Aggie but his replacement has already been selected.

Football Scoop and Aggie insiders are saying that Jerry Kill will be the next head football coach at New Mexico State. The former Minnesota head coach and current TCU interim coach hasn't led a program since stepping down from the Gophers in 2015 citing health reasons. Aggie insiders are telling KRQE Sports that Kill has already started putting together a staff. Kill worked under current NMSU athletic director, Mario Moccia, as the head coach at Southern Illinois from 2001 to 2007. One Aggie insider said that an announcement could come as early as Tuesday when the Lobos and Aggies meet up for men's basketball.