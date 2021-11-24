Arrest warrant issued for Santa Fe road rage suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been filed for a suspected road rage incident in Santa Fe. Police say Justin Barela left the science of an accident near Gonzales Community School on Monday and is accused of pulling out a gun.
Officers say another driver followed Barela to get cell phone video of him and Barela pointed a gun at him. Barela has a lengthy criminal history including drug trafficking and burglary charges.